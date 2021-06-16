Oklahoma Senate candidate wants to recreate Arizona election audit in his state

CNN’s Erin Burnett speaks to Republican Stephen Richer, the County Recorder in Maricopa County, whose office is partially responsible for overseeing elections, about the controversial audit taking place in Arizona and visits his state has seen by parties interested in duplicating the audit efforts.
He was at the Capitol riot. Now he's tallying Arizona ballots
A so-called audit being driven by Republicans in the Arizona state Senate, perpetuating the falsehood that the 2020 election was..
