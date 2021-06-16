MacKenzie Scott Donates Another $2.74 Billion to Charity

The philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced the donation on June 15.

Me, Dan [Jewett, Scott’s new husband], a constellation of researchers and administrators and advisors — , MacKenzie Scott, via Medium.

... we are all attempting to give away a fortune that was enabled by systems in need of change, MacKenzie Scott, via Medium.

In this effort, we are governed by a humbling belief that it would be better if disproportionate wealth were not concentrated in a small number of hands, .., MacKenzie Scott, via Medium.

... and that the solutions are best designed and implemented by others, MacKenzie Scott, via Medium.

Scott and her husband have chosen 286 "high-impact" organizations in places that "have been historically underfunded and overlooked.".

They "prioritized organizations with local teams, leaders of color, and a specific focus on empowering women and girls.".

Since July of 2020, Scott has donated a total of $8.5 billion.

She signed the Giving Pledge in 2019, joining a group of the wealthiest Americans who promise to donate half of their income to charitable causes.

In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share.

My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful, MacKenzie Scott, via the Giving Pledge website.

It will take time and effort and care.

But I won’t wait.

And I will keep at it until the safe is empty, MacKenzie Scott, via the Giving Pledge website