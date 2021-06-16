Dr. Death s01

Dr. Death s01 trailer #2- Plot Synopsis: Dr. Death is based on the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a rising star in the Dallas medical community.

Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed.

Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead.

As victims piled up, two fellow surgeons and a young Assistant District Attorney set out to stop him.

Dr. Death explores the twisted mind of a sociopath and the gross negligence of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us.