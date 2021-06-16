Glorious field of poppies glowing under a setting sun in Shropshire, England

A glorious fly-over a field of poppies in the English Shropshire countryside during a warm evening's sunset.

The red and white flowers caught the light of the fading sun as the evening came to an end on Tuesday June 15.

The spectacular field is near the village of Lilleshall near Newport.

The crop is harvested for the seeds and the distinctive red petals are expected to fall off in the coming days when the rain arrives.

Poppy fields attract visitors throughout England and many view them as a sign of remembrance for both World Wars as the plant was the only to flower in the trenches and craters of no-mans-land after years of heavy shelling.