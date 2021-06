Just before kick-off a Greenpeace activist crash-landed onto the pitch after colliding with fans.

Two minutes before the Euro 2020 game between France and Germany started a Greenpeace parachutist collided with fans after flying into the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The filmer told Newsflare: "He was just a few metres above us and hit two visitors at the main stand." At least two fans were taken to hospital with head injuries after the incident on June 15.