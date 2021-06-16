Chrissy Teigen debuts butterfly tattoo sketched by daughter

Just hours after the model/TV personality published an open letter detailing her regrets over her past behaviour on the Medium blogging site on Monday, with the message including an apology to Courtney Stodden for nasty tweets and direct messages she sent her on Twitter over a decade ago, Chrissy took to Instagram to post a black-and-white snap of her latest inking.