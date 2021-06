Driving his own ice cream truck and becoming 'Chilly Billy 'is a dream come true

Bill had always wanted to have his own ice cream truck and got around to it about sixteen years ago.

TO SEE DRIVING AROUND THEIRNEIGHBORHOOD.

AND AS OUR MANMIKE RANDALL SHOWS US -- IT'STHE TRUCK CARRYING ALL THE ICECREAIT'S NOT JUST A JOB-IT'S ADREAM COME TRUE... "I SAIDBEFORE I DIE I GOTTA TRY THISONCE." SIXTEEN YEARSAGO...BILL PAVONE BOUGHT SOMETRANSPORTATION ANDBECAME...CHILLY BILLY...."HELLO MR. BILL" IT WASN'T ASNAP DECISION- BILL HAD ONCESENT AWAY FOR FRANCHISE INFOFROM THE MR. SOFTEECOMPANY..HIS MOTHER HAD APROBLEM WITH THAT..

"SHE SAIDDO THEY KNOW YOU ARE ONLYFOURTEEN YEARS OLD" WHEN BILLFINALLY TOOK THE PLUNGE-AFRIEND OF HIS CREATED CHILLYBILLY THEME MUSIC..

HIS ICECREAM TRUCK IS ACTUALLY ACONVERTED SCHOOL BUS... "IT'SA 1990...AND HAS TWO HUNDREDTHOUSAND MILES ON IT." CHILLYBILLY IS A BUSY GUY THESEDAYS...NOT SO MUCH LASTYEAR... "WE GO FROM ZEROSCHOOLS LAST YEAR TO HAVING ANOVER WHELMING AMOUNT OFSCHOOLS CALLING.

IT'SPHEENOMENAL" HE MOSTLY MAKESAPPEARANCES AT EVENTS AND ATSCHOOLS.

UNION EASTELEMENTARY...PTA PRES.

STACISASS IS A BIG FAN..

"WE LOVETHIS DAY-THESE KIDS HAVE BEENTHROUGH SO MUCH...WE HAVE ANAWESOME SCHOOL AND MR. BILLALWAYS COMES OUT FOR US." ANDLETS FACE IT...WE'VE ALL BEENTHROUGH A ROUGH PATCH... KIDSESPECIALLY... "IT MELTS YOURHEART WHEN YOU SEE HOW HAPPYTHEY ARE FOR AN ICE CREAMTREAT" A LITTLE ICE CREAM ON ASUNNY DAY....CAN GO A LONG WAYTO MAKE IT ALL SEEM NORMALAGAIN...}"IN REAL LIFE IT'SONLY A LITTLE BIT AFTER 10 AMHERE AT UNION PLEASANTELEMENTARY...BUT YOU KNOW,WHEN YOU'RE A KID, YOU CAN EATICE CREAM ANY TIME." HE PLANTO HAVE ANOTHER TRUCK ON TROAD BY NEXT YEAR...MEANWHILECHILLY BILLY MIGHT HAVE THEBEST JOB EVER.... "IT'S NICEWHEN YOU SEE ADULTS JUMPING,NOT JUST KIDS-AND I'VE SEETHAT QUITE A FEW TIMES."EVERYBODY LOVES TO SEE THE ICECREAM MAN... MIKE RANDALL 7E<AD LIB WX TOSS