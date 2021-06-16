Concerns rise over increase in manatee deaths

YOUR LEADERSHIP.

STEP OFF THECAMPAIGN TRAIL FOR TWO SECONDSAND GOVERN."THERE’S GROWING CONCERN THISMORNING, OVER THE NUMBER OFMANATEE DEATHS.THE STATE IS ON PACE TO BREAK ANEW RECORD, THIS YEARFOX 4’S COLTON CHAVEZ HAS A LOOKAT THE ISSUE, HERE IN SOUTHWESTFLORIDA.A LOT OF IT HAS TO DO WITHDESTROYING THEIR FOOD SOURCE.ONE SOUTHWEST FLORIDA WATERGUIDE TELLS US ONE OF THEBIGGEST THINGS WE CAN DO- IS CUTBACK ON THE AMOUNT OF FERTILIZERBEING DUMPED INTO OUR WATERWAYS-WHICH AS WE KNOW CAN HELP CREATEALGAE BLOOMS(PKG)TIM MARTELL, SEAWAY OUTFITTERS"These algae blooms are thickenough and concentrated enoughthat they are covering thesurface of the water and theyare denying the seagrass beds,sunlight, and as a result, ware seeing a lot of manateesthat have ventricular folding,which is a sign that they arestarving"AS OF JUNE 4TH, THE NUMBER OFMANATEE DEATHS RECORDED FOR THISYEAR HAS REACHED A STAGGERING782.WITH THE PREVIOUS RECORD OF 830DEATHS IN 20-13 NOW IN SIGHT--LOCAL BUSINESSES HERE INSOUTH-WEST FLORIDA LIKE "SEAWAYOUTFITTERS", SAY THEY HAVE SEENA SLIGHT DECREASE IN MANATEESWHEN THEY ARE OUT ON THE WATER.THE RISING NUMBER OF DEATHS HASSTATE LEADERS LIKE CONGRESSMANVERN BUCHANAN ASKING FLORIDAFISH AND WILDLIFE TO CHANGETHEIR STATUS FROMTHREATENED--BACK TO ENDANGERED.HE SAYS DOING THIS WILL PROVIDETHEM WITH THE HIGHEST LEVEL OFFEDERAL PROTECTION.UNTIL THEN- MARTELL SAYS WE CANALL PLAY A PART IN HELPING KEEPTHE WATERWAYS CLEAN.TIM MARTELL, SEAWAY OUTFITTERSBusinesses, local businesses,landscapers, golf courses, theyknow and understand how mufertilizer they are suppose tobe using.

Because a lot of thproblems is that we are usingexcess fertilizer we are usingmore than we need, so this is aproblem everyone is involved inand everyone plays a part.(LLTAG)MARTELL SAYS MAKING THESECHANGES NOW- WILL HELP