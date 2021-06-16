Ban on commercial evictions extended to March

The Government is “extending the current moratorium to protect commercial tenants from eviction to the March 25 2022”, Treasury minister Steve Barclay has told MPs.Giving an economy update in the Commons, he said: “In recognition of the importance of jobs in the many affected businesses at the heart of local communities, we launched a call for evidence in April on further actions to take to resolve those debts.
