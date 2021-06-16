France lifts requirement to wear a face mask outdoors in public and stops nighttime curfew early

"The very good results recorded no longer justify it," said Prime Minister Jean Castex as he announced that the unpopular Covid curfew would be scrapped on Sunday.
Wearing a face mask outdoors will no longer be compulsory starting Thursday.
