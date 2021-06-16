Wednesday 6/16 Insider Buying Report: CSTR, PTVE

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At CapStar Financial Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Financial Officer Denis J.

Duncan bought 9,640 shares of CSTR, for a cost of $21.13 each, for a total investment of $203,693.

So far Duncan is in the green, up about 4.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $22.00.

CapStar Financial Holdings is trading up about 0.6% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Duncan bought CSTR at 3 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $680,027 at an average of $15.18 per share.

And at Pactiv Evergreen, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO Michael Jack King who bought 10,000 shares at a cost of $15.41 each, for a trade totaling $154,111.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday.