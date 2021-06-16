The Misfits Movie Clip

The Misfits Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: A band of modern-day Robin Hoods known as "The Misfits", recruit renowned thief Richard Pace (Pierce Brosnan) to help them pull off the heist of the century.

The prize: millions in gold bars stashed underneath one of the world's most secure prisons.

Hold on tight for a globe-trotting, action-packed thriller from the Director of Die Hard 2.

Director Renny Harlin Writers Kurt Wimmer, Robert Henny Actors Pierce Brosnan, Rami Jaber, Hermione Corfield, Jamie Chung, Mike Angelo, Tim Roth, Nick Cannon Genre Thriller Run Time 1 hour 34 minutes