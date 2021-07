American workers are the most stressed and worried in the world

A new poll shows that American workers are the most stressed and the most worried workers in the world.

AMERICA'S WORKERS ARE THEWORLD'S MOST STRESSED-OUT... ANDWORRIED WORKERS IN THE WORLD.THIS IS ACCORDING TO NEW GALLUPREPORT.THE STUDY FOUND THE U-S TOOK THETOP TWO SPOTS IN BOTH STRESS...AND WORRY... FOR WORKERS...AND CANADA ALSO SHARED THE TOPSPOT ON STRESS.AMERICAN WOMEN REPORTED FEELINGMORE STRESS THAN MEN...AND YOUNGER WORKERS REPORTEDFEELING STRESS MORE THAN OLDERONES.THE REPORT ALSO SHOWED ANINCREASE IN EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT,