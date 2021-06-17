3 Mindfulness Tips for Sharing a Small Living Space

Apartment Therapy recently asked several therapists for some advice on mindful cohabitation.

Here are 3 things they had to say.

1.

Be clear about how you want to live.

Articulate your needs and wants.

Express your concerns to your partner, family or roommates.

When living in a small space, it is important to be clear about how you want to live and your expectations for that space.

, Erica Cramer, therapist from Cobb Psychotherapy, via Apartment Therapy.

You and your living mates need to make certain everyone is on the same page, Erica Cramer, therapist from Cobb Psychotherapy, via Apartment Therapy.

2.

Check in before venting.

Asking if someone is available to listen is a good way to maintain boundaries.

It is easy to take your roommate sitting on the couch as a sign that they are available to talk, .., Katie Fries, a licensed social worker and the owner of Whole Self Therapy, via Apartment Therapy.

... but they may be needing to rest, relax or veg out, Katie Fries, a licensed social worker and the owner of Whole Self Therapy, via Apartment Therapy.

3.

Communication is the most important thing.

A monthly meeting to address grievances, discuss house rules and other aspects of the living arrangement could help.

Remember to keep the communication open and don’t wait to talk until you feel resentment, Katie Ziskind, a licensed family therapist, via Apartment Therapy.

Talk and have a calm conversation as soon as you can to keep relationships positive, Katie Ziskind, a licensed family therapist, via Apartment Therapy.

Follow these tips and you'll enjoy a happier, harmonious home.