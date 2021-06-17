‘Jackass’ Director Gets Permanent Restraining Order Against Bam Margera

‘Jackass’ Director, Gets Permanent Restraining Order , Against Bam Margera.

The order will require Margera to stay at least 100 feet away from Jeff Tremaine for the next three years.

Tremaine and Margera worked alongside each other for almost a decade on the ‘Jackass’ franchise.

The director sought protection after he and Johnny Knoxville received threatening messages from their former friend about money allegedly owed to him, among other things.

Tremaine also said that he feared for his family’s personal safety after Margera threatened his children.

Margera has already been kicked off of ‘Jackass 4,’ meaning a reunion is unlikely.