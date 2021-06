Ariana Grande Celebrates the End of Lockdown in 'Late Late Show' Skit | Billboard News

On Tuesday (June 15), the pop superstar stopped by 'The Late Late Show' to play her part in a delicious -- and timely -- sketch with host James Corden and her good friend Marissa Jaret Winokur, the Tony Award-winning actress.

As the United States opens up thanks to mass vaccination efforts, Grande took some time out to celebrate.