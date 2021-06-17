Taj Mahal reopens for tourists as India eases COVID-19 restrictions

Tourists were allowed to visit the Taj Mahal for the first time in two months.

The Taj Mahal reopened for tourists Wednesday (June 16) as cities major across India eased their COVID-19 restrictions.

Only 650 people were allowed inside the monument at any one point.

Footage from June 16 shows visitors exploring the iconic site.