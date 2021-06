CBSE announces class 12th scoring plan, results by July 31st | Onendia News

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today told the Supreme Court that it plans for the assessment criteria for Class 12 students will be factored on Class 11 and Class 10 results.

The 12-member committee constituted by CBSE Board also told the court that the Class 12 results will be declared by July 31.

#CBSE #CBSEClass12th #CBSEBoard