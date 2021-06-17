CBSN Minnesota's Morning Update: June 17, 2021

Good morning!
Today, we’re talking about record heat in parts of western U.S. and how some areas are conserving power by keeping the thermostat at 78 degrees.
What temp do you set the thermostat at during the summer?
WCCO 4 News - June 17, 2021
Good morning!
Today, we’re talking about record heat in parts of western U.S. and how some areas are conserving power by keeping the thermostat at 78 degrees.
What temp do you set the thermostat at during the summer?
WCCO 4 News - June 17, 2021
Good morning! Today, we’re talking about food. With many working non-typical shifts, some will have breakfast for dinner, or vice..
Jason DeRusha has the Morning Update and we're asking about what you're doing for Father's Day! WCCO 4 News - June 18, 2021