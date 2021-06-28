CBSN Minnesota's Morning Update: June 28, 2021

Good morning!
Start your week with the latest headlines and forecast.
Today, we’re talking about increased travelers on the Fourth of July weekend -- and we want to know your travel plans!
WCCO 4 News - June 28, 2021
Good morning!
Start your week with the latest headlines and forecast.
Today, we’re talking about increased travelers on the Fourth of July weekend -- and we want to know your travel plans!
WCCO 4 News - June 28, 2021
Good morning! Today, we’re talking about food. With many working non-typical shifts, some will have breakfast for dinner, or vice..
Jason DeRusha has the Morning Update and we're asking about what you're doing for Father's Day! WCCO 4 News - June 18, 2021