Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, June 17, 2021

Tartan Army dance conga in Leicester Square ahead of England clash at Wembley

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 02:28s 0 shares 1 views
Tartan Army dance conga in Leicester Square ahead of England clash at Wembley
Tartan Army dance conga in Leicester Square ahead of England clash at Wembley

Scottish fans were in high spirits today (June 17) as they gathered en masse in London ahead of tomorrows Euro 2020 clash with England at Wembley Stadium.

Scottish fans were in high spirits today (June 17) as they gathered en masse in London ahead of tomorrows Euro 2020 clash with England at Wembley Stadium.

Some members of the Tartan Army danced a conga outside a bar in Leicester Square.

Explore