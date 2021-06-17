Americans worry that they will never fully be able to de-stress, even when the COVID-19 pandemic is over

Half of Americans say that the COVID-19 pandemic has been so stressful they worry they'll never fully be able to de-stress, even after it's all over, according to a new study.The survey of 2,000 nationally representative Americans found stress levels have been so bad since the pandemic began that 25% would go as far as escaping to a cabin in the woods by themselves in order to get away from the daily stresses of life.And 15% said they would need to be even more remote, choosing a desert island as their de-stress venue.

Crucially, they'd have to do so alone to truly be able to de-stress.The study, conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by CBDistillery, found that for many, it's all about the finer things in life, as 35% of respondents said that a trip to a luxury resort would do the trick. No matter the destination, though, most respondents agree that de-stressing would take some time.

The average American would need 10 days in their ideal location to feel completely de-stressed.This is borne out by the numbers, too; 55% of respondents said stress has left them feeling burnt out.The study also found that stress has a major impact on personal relationships.

Seven out of 10 Americans said they get upset or frustrated with someone in their household for no reason at least once a week.These spats aren't surprising though, as 51% of respondents admitted they find it difficult to de-stress because they live with others."Sometimes it's the smallest things that can trigger stress," said a spokesperson for CBDistillery.

"Our results found 45% of respondents admitted their coping mechanisms for dealing with stress aren't the healthiest - which can then create a cycle of stress, making these issues worse."With all of this in mind, it's no wonder 46% said they're still desperate for a more effective way to handle stress. Nearly three in five respondents also shared just having one extra hour of free time to do nothing every day would help their stress levels immensely.In attempts to find their happy place and find peace, some of the top coping mechanisms used by Americans include listening to music (45%), taking a walk (38%), binge-watching TV (33%) and exercising (29)%. Other common coping mechanisms included cuddling a pet, taking deep breaths (both also 29%), eating a snack (28%), reading a book (26%) and playing video games (24%)."It's clear Americans are desperate to find a solution for their stress," added the spokesperson.

"Whether it's grabbing your favorite snack, taking a walk - there are so many things you can try until you find what works for you."