Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Open Up About Their Relationship

After his split from Megan Fox in 2020, Brian Austin Green fell head over heels for "Dancing With The Stars" pro dancer Sharna Burgess.

Speaking with ET Canada's Roz Weston, the couple opens up about finding each other in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and partnering up for the "Search For Smiles" campaign benefitting children's charity "Smile Train".