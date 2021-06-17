Details Emerge From Prosecutors on Killing Of 6-Year-Old, Aiden Leos, On Orange County Freeway

Days after the man and woman charged with killing a 6-year-old boy in road-rage shooting on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway, they got into another traffic altercation in which the alleged shooter waved a gun at another motorist, prosecutors said in court papers filed Wednesday.
Aiden Leos, Boy Killed In Road Rage Shooting, To Receive Memorial Plaque At Orange County Zoo
CBS2 LA
A 6-year-old boy who was killed during a freeway road rage shooting last month will get a special memorial plaque in his honor at..