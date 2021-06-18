94-Year-Old Asian American Woman Stabbed in San Francisco

94-year-old Anh Taylor is in the hospital recovering from stab wounds.Taylor is the victim in what San Francisco police say was an unprovoked attack Wednesday on Post St.
Kenny Choi reports.
(6-17-21)
A suspect who was out on bail or release from a previous case was arrested after an 94-year-old woman of Asian descent was stabbed..
Allen Martin reports on San Francisco police investigating attack on worker at Chinatown shop (5-17-2021)