Hubie Halloween Movie Trailer

Hubie Halloween Movie Trailer - Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem (and its Halloween celebration), Hubie Dubois is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike.

But this year, something is going bump in the night, and it's up to Hubie to save Halloween.

Director: Steven Brill Writers: Tim Herlihy, Adam Sandler Stars: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Julie Bowen