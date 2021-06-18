Italy's Mount Etna put on a show overnight, spewing HUGE lava fountains as it erupted again

Italy's Mount Etna erupted again overnight, spewing giant lava fountains high into the air from its southeast crater.

Footage filmed in the early hours of Friday (June 18) shows fiery lava fountains and lava flows from Europe's largest active volcano lighting up the night sky, even waking up locals with its loud roars, according to Newsflare's filmer.

Wind also scattered nearby areas with ash.

Etna has erupted nearly 40 times already this year.