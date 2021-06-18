Liberal Democrats upset the odds with historic Chesham and Amersham victory

Boris Johnson’s Tories suffered a humiliating by-election defeat as the Liberal Democrats scored a historic win in Chesham and Amersham.Lib Dem Sarah Green is the country’s newest MP after winning the seat, which had been a Conservative stronghold since its creation in 1974.Sir Ed Davey, the Lib Dem leader, said the result sent a “shockwave through British politics” by showing that the “Blue Wall” of Tory southern seats could be vulnerable.