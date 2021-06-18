Tartan Army descends on Hyde Park despite police dispersal order as 20,000 expected to reach London

Scottish football fans descended on Hyde Park despite a 48-hour dispersal order from the Metropolitan Police ahead of the Euro 2020 clash with England.

Hundreds were spotted on Thursday (June 17) singing and dancing in the London park with some armed with blue flares and draped in Saltire flags.

According to reports, it is expected that around 20,000 Scotland fans will descend on the capital despite only 2,800 tickets being sold to the Tartan Army.

Scotland kick-off against England at Wembley at 8 pm Friday (June 19).