'My kid HATES being told what to do': Stubborn toddler eats raw onion after grandad says not to

This adorable yet stubborn toddler munches on a raw onion after being told not to by his granddad.

Octavian Collins, living in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, is told by his grandad, "I'm going to get you some better food," but the toddler is determined to eat the raw onion.

He takes a bite out of the vegetable and instantly grimaces as he regrets his decision.

His parents, Malcolm and Simone, then burst out laughing.

Eventually, he spits out a piece of onion but still refuses to eat the meal his granddad made.

This footage was filmed on June 17 and has achieved over 60,000 upvotes on Reddit.