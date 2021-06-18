Huge tornado rips through farmland in Canada

This is the shocking moment a huge tornado ripped through farmland in central Canada.

Onlooker Neil Serfas was travelling with his wife when they saw the massive cloud of dust and dirt while on their way home in Saskatchewan on June 15.

He said: 'We just stop for quite some time and waited until it's gone because it was really scary to move by with a situation like that.'

Meteorologists on Environment Canada advised residents about the 'hot, windy and stormy' conditions with the potential of 'severe thunderstorms capable of producing golf ball-sized hail and strong winds gusts.'

Aside from the one spotted in D'Arcy, there were two other tornadoes that formed in Fisk and McGee - both in Saskatchewan - that emerged from a storm system that swept through the region.