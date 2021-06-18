Ways Big Tech Companies Are Celebrating Juneteenth, a New National Holiday

Ways Big Tech Companies Are Celebrating Juneteenth, , a New National Holiday.

On June 17, President Joe Biden signed a bill making the official end to slavery a new federal holiday in the United States.

Here's how Big Tech companies are commemorating Juneteenth:.

Google has "instituted a no meetings day" on June 18 and is "encouraging all Googlers to use this day for celebration, learning and reflection.".

The company is also hosting a two-hour event "spotlighting Black music history and storytelling.".

The company is also hosting a two-hour event "spotlighting Black music history and storytelling.".

Facebook is giving its employees the option to use one of their paid "Personal Choice Days"... .

... or attend "a day of discussions" with public figures such as Dr. Henry Louis Gates and Tina Knowles-Lawson.

... or attend "a day of discussions" with public figures such as Dr. Henry Louis Gates and Tina Knowles-Lawson.

Apple has given its employees the day off on Friday, June 18, to observe the holiday and has provided week-long events "designed to educate, build community and celebrate.".

Microsoft didn't specify any programs but said it intended to "use this day to create time and space for employees to better understand critical topics related to race, ethnicity and racial injustice.".

Amazon will sponsor Juneteenth Unityfest, an inaugural celebration.

.

Its bookstore and Prime Video have also curated selections of books, movies and series in celebration