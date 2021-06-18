EU Signals Readiness to Lift Travel Ban on US

EU Signals Readiness , to Lift Travel Ban on US.

A formal recommendation was issued by the EU to lift the ban on travelers from the U.S. on June 18.

While the recommendation is not legally enforceable.

It allows the 27 EU member nations to create their own restrictions.

Several countries in the EU rely on tourism to maintain their economies, including Italy and Portugal.

The news was welcomed by government officials who pushed for further easing of travel restrictions.

.

We also need the other direction — that flying to the United States will be possible again, Andreas Scheuer, German Transport Minister, via 'The Washington Post'.

EU officials are hopeful the bloc of nations will reach herd immunity in the coming weeks.

EU Parliament announced earlier this week that quarantine restrictions would soon be replaced by a digital vaccination certificate system