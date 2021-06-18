Feedback Friday: Juneteenth

Juneteenth is the newest federal holiday – it commemorates the end of slavery.
The calls on the hotline show just how divided the issue is for some.
Juneteenth is the newest federal holiday – it commemorates the end of slavery.
The calls on the hotline show just how divided the issue is for some.
Ways Big Tech Companies
Are Celebrating Juneteenth, , a New National Holiday.
On June 17, President Joe Biden signed a..
Maryland's government offices and agencies will close Friday, June 18 in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day, which..