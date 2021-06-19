Juneteenth celebrated with flag-raising ceremonies across United States

One day after President Joseph Biden signed a law to make Juneteenth an annual federal holiday, flag-raising ceremonies took place across the United States on Friday, June 18, as seen in these trio of

One day after President Joseph Biden signed a law to make Juneteenth an annual federal holiday, flag-raising ceremonies took place across the United States on Friday, June 18, as seen in these trio of videos filmed at the Chula Vista City Hall in California, as well as in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Framingham High School in Framingham Massachusetts.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @thinkchulavista; @jeffreysms; @CounselorJones.