The Mauritanian Movie Trailer

The Mauritanian Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Mohamedou Ould Slahi fights for freedom after being detained and imprisoned without charge by the U.S. Government for years.

Director: Kevin Macdonald Writers: Michael Bronner (screenplay by), Rory Haines (screenplay by), Sohrab Noshirvani (screenplay by) Stars: Tahar Rahim, Nouhe Hamady Bari, Saadna Hamoud