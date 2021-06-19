Bay Area Celebrates Juneteenth

An installation of 350 figures in Golden Gate Park by sculptor Dana King is just one of many ways residents of the Bay Area commemorated Juneteenth which became a federal holiday for the first time this year.
Susie Steimle reports.
(6-18-21)
Several Bay area cities are holding special events for the newest federal holiday.