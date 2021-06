Congress leader Rahul Gandhi turns 51, party marks Sewa Diwas: Watch | Oneindia News

Former Congress President and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is marking his 51st birthday today on June 19th.

Much like last year, The grand old party has planned to observe Rahul Gandhi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' this time as well.

