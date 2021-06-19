Joe Bell Movie (2021) - Mark Wahlberg, Reid Miller, Connie Britton, Gary Sinise

Joe Bell Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: From filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green, along with the Academy Award-winning writing team behind BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN (Diana Ossana & Larry McMurtry) and Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg, JOE BELL tells the intimate and emotional true story of an Oregonian father who pays tribute to his gay teenage son Jadin, embarking on a self-reflective walk across America to speak his heart to heartland citizens about the real and terrifying costs of bullying.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green starring Mark Wahlberg, Reid Miller, Connie Britton, Gary Sinise release date July 23, 2021 (in theaters)