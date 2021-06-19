Thick plume of smoke billows from car fire in Queens, New York

A thick, black plume of smoke billowed from a car fire in Queens in New York City on Friday evening, June 18.

What started as a single-car fire in the Long Island City neighborhood, spread to other vehicles.

Reports state the fire spread to three cars.

The smoke from the conflagration could be seen from neighboring boroughs.

Fire crews were able to tackle the fire in 20 minutes and no injuries were reported.