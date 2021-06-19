Milkha Singh Passes Away: B-town celebs pay tribute

Legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh, popularly known as 'Flying Sikh, passed away in a local hospital at 11.30 p.m.

On Friday, said a statement from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where he was being treated for Covid-related complications.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon paid heartfelt tribute to the flying sikh.

#FarhanAkhtar #BhaagMilkhaBhaag #MilkhaSingh #MilkhaSinghpassesaway