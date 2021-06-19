Iran gets ultraconservative new President Ebrahim Raisi: Who is he? | Oneindia News
Ultraconservative leader Ebrahim Raisi has become Iran's new president.

Raisi won Iran's presidential election as his rivals conceded even before official results were announced.

