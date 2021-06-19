Bidens announce their 'beloved' German Shepherd has died

The Bidens have announced that Champ, their “beloved” German Shepherd who had been with their family since 2008, has died.
Champ passed away at the Biden family home in Wilmington, Delaware, a White House official told CNN.
"In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and..
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Saturday announced the passing of their German shepherd Champ, who they called a..