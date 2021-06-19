Bidens announce death of 'first dog' Champ

We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always," the Bidens said in a statement.

"In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Saturday announced the passing of their German shepherd Champ, whom they called a "constant, cherished companion" for 13 years.

Champ was one of two German shepherds living at the White House.

Biden got Champ in 2008, the year he was elected vice president under President Barack Obama.

Champ lived alongside Major, who the Bidens adopted in November 2018 and became the first rescue dog to live in the White House.

Recently Major had to be briefly removed from the premises after two incidents of nipping staff on White House grounds.

The arrival of Champ and Major marked the return of pets to the White House after a four-year hiatus under former President Donald Trump, who was the first president since Andrew Johnson in the 1860s not to share the presidential digs with a dog or a cat - which, as it were, the Bidens are still considering getting.

In a statement the Bidens said, "In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion.

We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always."