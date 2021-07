Covid-19: Centre tells SC, 'families of victims can't be paid ₹ 4 lakh compensation'| Oneindia News

The government told the Supreme Court that the Families of Covid victims cannot be paid compensation as it applies to natural disasters only, , adding that states cannot afford to pay ₹ 4 lakh to every victim.

The government's response comes after the Supreme Court asked it to inform its policy on Covid compensation and death certificates after a plea asked for ₹ 4 lakh for victims. #Covid19 #CovidCompensation #CovidDeaths