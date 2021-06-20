Family and friends pay tribute to Reading terror victims at memorial service

Family and friends of the three men killed in a terror attack in Reading have told of their heartache in a memorial service to commemorate one year since their deaths.History teacher James Furlong, 36, scientist Dr David Wails, 49, and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39, who worked for a pharmaceutical company, were murdered in Forbury Gardens on June 20 last year.