Reporter: Weather a suspect in crash that killed 9 children

Nine children and one adult were killed in an accident on Interstate 65 in Butler County, Alabama, on Saturday, according to Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock.
CNN’s Martin Savidge reports.
Nine children and one adult were killed in an accident on Interstate 65 in Butler County, Alabama, on Saturday, according to Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock.
CNN’s Martin Savidge reports.
“I can tell you, Applegate Avenue is the 50th or 60th street that has requested speed humps,” Cheviot mayor Samuel Keller said...