'It's a tragedy': 5 shot, 1 dead in shooting during Juneteenth celebration in Aurora

Police in Aurora are investigating a possible gang-related shooting that left one man dead and four other people wounded during a Juneteenth celebration early Sunday morning.
The suspects remain at large.
Five people were shot about 4:19 a.m. Sunday at a shopping mall parking lot located at 12455 East Mississippi Avenue.