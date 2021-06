Meet the real-life Mermaids

Something fishy is going on in UK swimming pools, where "merfolk" are celebrating the easing of lockdown by getting back to what they do best, flipping their fins!Chief of the merfolk is Jessica Pennington, 30, who hosts swimming parties and annual conventions for like-minded ‘merpeople’ to meet up.

Covid has forced those taking part to hang up their tails for the best part of two years, but now with restrictions beginning to lift, the hobbyists are hoping to make a splash once again, very soon.