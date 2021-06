Kashmir: Top LeT commander killed, 2 more terrorists eliminated in encounter | Oneindia News

Top Lashkar-e-Toiba commander and one of the most wanted militants Mudasir Pandit was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

Mudasir was among three terrorists who were killed in the gunfight.

